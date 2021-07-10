14 more die of Covid at Rajshahi hospital

Of the deceased, six were confirmed Covid patients while the remaining eight exhibited symptoms of the virus, said hospital director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani.
Seven of the patients were from Rajshahi district, four from Natore and one each from Pabna, Chuadanga and Joypurhat districts.
A total of 171 people have died of Covid-19 at the corona unit of RMCH in the last ten days till Saturday.
The authorities recorded as many as 22 deaths, the highest single-day toll so far, on 1 July.
Besides, 60 people have been admitted to the hospitals with Covid symptoms in the past 24 hours. A total of 522 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital which has 454 beds.
“After a decline in Covid-19 cases for the fifth straight day, the infection rate in the district is getting high again. On Friday, the authorities concerned reported 130 new cases after testing 385 samples in two laboratories,” said Shamim.