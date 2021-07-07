17 more die of Covid-19 at Kushtia hospital

Besides, 234 people had been tested positive for corona in the district in the past 24 hours. "A total of 801 samples were tested during the period," he said.
The positivity rate in the district stood at 29.21 per cent, which was 30.30 per cent a day before.
Moreover, a total of 277 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms.
Tapas Kumar Sarkar, resident medical officer at the hospital, said the hospital staff are struggling to handle the rising number of Covid-19 patients.
So far, 9,432 people have been infected with the virus in the district, while the death toll from Covid-19 reached to 275 till Wednesday morning. Besides, a total of 6,030 people have recovered from the virus to date.