18 more died of Covid-19 in Barishal division

Besides, 841 people have been tested positive for Covid in the division in the past 24 hours, the officials said.
Of the fresh Covid cases in the division, some 382 have been identified in Barisal district alone. So far, a total of 12,684 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the district.
So far, some 29,752 active patients have been identified in the division and 17,964 of them have recovered.
Divisional health director Basudev Kumar Das said that a total of 428 patients have died of Covid-19 in the division so far.
According to SBMCH authorities, 47 more patients were admitted to the hospital in 24 hours till Monday morning.
Besides, 283 Covid patients are currently undergoing treatment at the coronavirus unit of SBMCH.