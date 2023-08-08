Foreign students agitate on various demands

Foreign students have agitated on various demands at Islamic University of Technology (IUT) located in Boardbazar area of Gazipur city. They started the agitation on Monday morning. Till writing this report at 11:00pm, some of the agitators were still there in front of the university entrance.
Demands made by the students include reducing examination fees, ensuring 30 per cent foreign recruitment in different posts of the university, abolishing fee of re-take examination, installing air conditioners and washing machines at the residential halls etc. Despite assurances from the university authorities in regard to these, the students didn’t quit the agitation.
After speaking to Bangladeshi and foreign students of the university it was learnt that more than 50 students started gathering in front of the main entrance of the university from morning. They then started a demonstration by closing the gate. They were not letting anyone including students living outside of the campus enter the university.
The students however were allowed entrance after about an hour. The non-residential students had to face a bit of trouble at the time. While teachers, officials and employees of the university were supposed to hold a meeting with the students after 3:00pm, they (students) didn’t comply.
Several Bangladeshi students told Prothom Alo that the agitating foreign students want guarantee of job despite poor academic results. These demands of theirs are irrational. That’s why many foreign students haven’t also joined their cause.
Meanwhile, a press release signed by the university registrar Mabesha Omar stated that some of the foreign students locked out the University’s main entrance. So, none of the faculty members and students could enter the university to attend regular classes. Monday also marked the first day of class for the freshers, who couldn’t enter the campus the either.
The registrar in the press release also stated that some students were trying to spread rumours about the university administration. Those students were told that the university vice-chancellor, pro vice-chancellor, registrar, faculty deans, department chairpersons, student welfare committee members and others will have a discussion with them on the weekend. However, a section of the foreign students didn’t comply with that.
Ansar member Rubel Mia, deployed at the university’s main entrance said that foreign students have gathered in front of the main entrance. They are getting agitated if they are told off. But the gate is no longer locked. While they are agitating, regular activities are also going on at the university.
On terms of anonymity, an IUT official said that there are total 300 persons including teachers, officials and employees appointed at the university in different posts. Only 12 of them are foreigners. There are no rules of 30 per cent foreign recruitments at the university.
Foreign students are asking approval for an association also which cannot be provided either. They have also demanded abolition of re-take examination fees, but the rule of the university is to seat for a re-take examination with fees if failed the first time, the official added.
The press release issued by university registrar Mabesha Omar also stated that a probe committee has been formed in connection to the incident of agitation.
It added that the university authority believes, this agitation is a preplanned attempt to smear the image of this internationally acclaimed university before the new students and their guardians. The probe committee has been formed to identify the culprits and recommend strict punishments for them.
Islamic University of Technology (IUT) is run by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an association of Islamic countries around the world.