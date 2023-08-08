Foreign students agitate on various demands

Foreign students have agitated on various demands at Islamic University of Technology (IUT) located in Boardbazar area of Gazipur city. They started the agitation on Monday morning. Till writing this report at 11:00pm, some of the agitators were still there in front of the university entrance.

Demands made by the students include reducing examination fees, ensuring 30 per cent foreign recruitment in different posts of the university, abolishing fee of re-take examination, installing air conditioners and washing machines at the residential halls etc. Despite assurances from the university authorities in regard to these, the students didn’t quit the agitation.

After speaking to Bangladeshi and foreign students of the university it was learnt that more than 50 students started gathering in front of the main entrance of the university from morning. They then started a demonstration by closing the gate. They were not letting anyone including students living outside of the campus enter the university.