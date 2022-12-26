Rohingya leader shot dead at Balukhali refugee camp

He was gunned down in front of DRC nutrition office at block 16 of the refugee camp around 10:00am.
Rohingyas alleged a group of 10-12 people of the Myanmar’s armed group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) shot Mohammad Hossain to death. Four bullets were fired at that time.
Armed Police Battalion-8 (APBn) spokesperson and assistant superintendent of police (operation and media) Md Faruque Ahmed told Prothom Alo several ARSA Rohingya terrorists shot Mohammad Hossain around 10:00pm when he was returning from an annual event of a madrasha at the camp.
Mohammad Hossain sustained bullets in throat and chest and he was rushed to BRAC Hospital at the camp and shifted to Cox’s Bazar Sadar hospital where physicians pronounced him dead.
According to police and Rohingya sources, ARSA terrorists also shot at four Rohingyas at Balukhali camp on 22 December. The injured underwent treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital and Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex
Rohingya Resistance and Repatriation Action Committee member secretary and Ukhiya’s Palongkhali union parishad chairman Gafur Uddin Chowdhury said more than 15 armed Rohingya groups are active inside and outside the refugee camps.
Terrorists have been involved in various crimes including establishing supremacy in refugee camps, controlling drug trade coming from Myanmar, kidnapping people for ransom, and robbery. It is necessary to launch joint operation to detain these terrorists, he added.
According to police and APBn sources, raids are underway at refugee camps to detain Rohingya terrorists. On 9 December, two ARSA terrorists were killed during a gunfight with APBn at Balukhali refugee camp. At least 15 Rohingays had been killed during gun battle among various Rohingya terrorist groups over the last four months. Of the deceased, seven were Rohingya leaders, five ARSA members and three Rohingya people.