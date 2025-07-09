Over 35 Feni villages flooded as dams collapse at 17 points
More than 35 villages in Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas of Feni district have been submerged following the collapse of flood control embankments at 17 points along the Muhuri, Kuhua and Silonia rivers.
The damage, caused by incessant heavy rain and surging upstream water from India, has also disrupted power supply in several areas of the district, leaving thousands of residents in the dark.
However, the floodwaters have reportedly started to recede in Feni town, many low-lying areas remain inundated, disrupting daily life.
According to the Feni Power Distribution Division and Rural Electrification Board, power supply in the flood-affected areas has been suspended for safety as water submerged electric meters and substations in many areas.
The Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Feni said that the Muhuri River in Parshuram was flowing 1.57 meters above the danger level as of midnight on Tuesday, recording a rise of 6.92 meters in just 15 hours.
Feni Meteorological Office recorded 439 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours until Wednesday morning.
More moderate to heavy showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, said Md Mojibur Rahman, acting officer of the local met office.
According to local administration, the embankment along the Muhuri River has collapsed at several points, including of two at Jungleghona, three at Olka, and one at Shaldhar in Parshuram and one at Uttar Sreepur in Fulgazi.
Along the Silonia River, collapses have occurred at Gadanagar in Parshuram and two spots in Derpara of Fulgazi.
The Kuhua River embankment has broken at Satkuchia and Berabari in Parshuram and at Daulatpur in Fulgazi.
"Water entered our home around 8:00pm. We had to evacuate with essentials," said Zakia Akhter of Chitholia village in Parshuram. "We lost everything in last year's floods, and now we're facing the same again."
Rafiqul Islam of Mirzanagar alleged negligence by WDB officials in failing to close the entry point of the Ballamukha embankment on time.
Parshuram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arifur Rahman said local authorities are monitoring the situation closely, though many people are still unwilling to take shelter.
Fulgazi UNO Fahria Islam informed that collapses occurred at four spots and over 100 people had taken shelter, with food support provided.
BWDB Executive Engineer Akhtar Hossain warned that if rain continues upstream in Tripura, India, water levels could raise further, risking new collapses.
District Commissioner Saiful Islam said 131 schools have been prepared as shelters, with 150 people already relocated. Relief worth Tk 650,000 and 400 food packets have been allocated.
A control room has been opened and all public and private institutions have been instructed to safeguard vital documents and equipment. Over 2,500 trained volunteers are on standby, added the DC.
Mentionable, Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur and Cumilla districts experienced an unprecedented flooding last year, causing immense damage of lives, valuables, and crops.
Feni residents now fear another flood this year considering circumstances.