Over 35 Feni villages flooded as dams collapse at 17 points

According to the Feni Power Distribution Division and Rural Electrification Board, power supply in the flood-affected areas has been suspended for safety as water submerged electric meters and substations in many areas.

The Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Feni said that the Muhuri River in Parshuram was flowing 1.57 meters above the danger level as of midnight on Tuesday, recording a rise of 6.92 meters in just 15 hours.

Feni Meteorological Office recorded 439 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours until Wednesday morning.

More moderate to heavy showers are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, said Md Mojibur Rahman, acting officer of the local met office.

According to local administration, the embankment along the Muhuri River has collapsed at several points, including of two at Jungleghona, three at Olka, and one at Shaldhar in Parshuram and one at Uttar Sreepur in Fulgazi.

Along the Silonia River, collapses have occurred at Gadanagar in Parshuram and two spots in Derpara of Fulgazi.

The Kuhua River embankment has broken at Satkuchia and Berabari in Parshuram and at Daulatpur in Fulgazi.

"Water entered our home around 8:00pm. We had to evacuate with essentials," said Zakia Akhter of Chitholia village in Parshuram. "We lost everything in last year's floods, and now we're facing the same again."