Peace in country to be violated if human rights is violated: Sultana Kamal

Sultana Kamal made these remarks while presiding over the ‘Plains Indigenous Conference 2025’, held at the Natore District Council auditorium Monday afternoon.

The conference was organised by the Amrai Pari Alliance for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

Emphasising that the people are the true owners of the country, noted rights activist Sultana Kamal said at the conference, “The government is the service provider of the people. We have appointed them as custodians of the public interest. We are the ones who shall choose the government through elections. We don’t go to the doorsteps of those who wish to be elected and request them to stand for office; rather, they come to us and say, ‘Please elect us, give us an opportunity to serve.’ Since they themselves request this opportunity to serve, it is our responsibility as conscious citizens to observe whether, once elected, they honour that commitment.”