Peace in country to be violated if human rights is violated: Sultana Kamal
Non-governmental organisation, Amrai Pari, chairperson Sultana Kamal has stated, “Bangladesh must be a country of equality, justice and human dignity. There can be no deviation from this. Whenever human rights are violated, peace in the country will also be violated.”
“It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that people can live in peace with their heads held high. The government that fulfils this obligation is a good government; the government that does not, we shall not praise it — we shall criticise it,” she added.
Sultana Kamal made these remarks while presiding over the ‘Plains Indigenous Conference 2025’, held at the Natore District Council auditorium Monday afternoon.
The conference was organised by the Amrai Pari Alliance for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.
Emphasising that the people are the true owners of the country, noted rights activist Sultana Kamal said at the conference, “The government is the service provider of the people. We have appointed them as custodians of the public interest. We are the ones who shall choose the government through elections. We don’t go to the doorsteps of those who wish to be elected and request them to stand for office; rather, they come to us and say, ‘Please elect us, give us an opportunity to serve.’ Since they themselves request this opportunity to serve, it is our responsibility as conscious citizens to observe whether, once elected, they honour that commitment.”
Sultana Kamal further said, “Every person is, in their own right, a human rights defender. My name appears publicly because I stand at the forefront, but every individual is aware of their rights, capable of safeguarding those rights, and able to protest if the rights of others are violated. This is what constitutes human rights, human responsibility and moral responsibility.”
