KNF has connections with nearby terrorists: Foreign minister
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said the new armed group in the hills, Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), has connections with other terrorists of adjacent areas.
However, the government is determined to eliminate them.
He made the statement while responding to queries from the newsmen at the YNT Centre in Chattogram around 11:30 am on Saturday.
The foreign minister said they came to know that the KNF received arms from the groups that carried out terrorist attacks in a neighboring country. A combo drive is underway against them, and the abducted bank manager has already been freed.
Asked about the hostage crew of the hijacked ship, MV Abdullah, Hasan Mahmud expressed optimism that they would be freed soon.
“We have efforts, all-out efforts are underway. Discussions are going on with the hijackers, and the crew are in a good state. They are in the cabin, with no food-related problems. Since the negotiation has gained significant traction, we hope it will be possible to free them soon,” he said.