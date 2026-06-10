German fan Amjad hangs 7.5km-long flag again

Amjad Hossain (72) has been making and displaying German flags ahead of every FIFA World Cup for years. This time as well, he has hung a nearly 7.5-kilometre-long flag. His dream is that one day the massive flag will find a place in a museum in Germany.

On Wednesday morning, Amjad displayed the 7.5-kilometre-long flag he had made at the Nischintapur Secondary School playground in Magura Sadar upazila. Football enthusiasts crowded the field to witness the event, which was accompanied by music and festivities. In the morning, the flag, wrapped to resemble a football, was brought to the venue on a small truck as part of a colourful procession. When it was later unfurled in the presence of supporters, the entire area turned festive.