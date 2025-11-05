Horsemeat seized in Gazipur, 37 sick horses recovered in raid
Law enforcement agencies have seized a large quantity of horsemeat and rescued 37 diseased horses during a late-night operation in the Hyderabad area of Gazipur City Corporation.
The sale of horse meat is prohibited in Bangladesh.
The drive, led by executive magistrate Ishtiaque Ahmed of the district administration, was conducted jointly by the Gazipur administration, the Department of Livestock Services, RAB-1 and the police late on Tuesday.
Sensing the presence of law enforcers, members of the illegal meat-selling ring reportedly fled through secret routes.
According to executive magistrate Ishtiaque Ahmed, the horses had been brought to the site with the intention of slaughtering them for meat.
“As no one could be detained during the operation, the 37 rescued horses and five maunds of seized horsemeat have been placed under the custody of a local resident,” he said.
He said most of the rescued horses were in poor health and posed serious risks to human health if their meat were consumed.
Earlier this year, the sale of horse meat began in Gazipur’s Hyderabad area, sparking widespread public concern.
Following growing attention, the district administration launched mobile court drives and declared horse meat sales illegal.
Although the trade was briefly halted, it has since resurfaced in secret slaughterhouses, prompting renewed action by authorities.