Another JCD man injured in Narsingdi factional clash dies

The deprived JCD men brought out a procession, in favour of a district BNP programme scheduled to be held on 27 May near the house of the BNP’s joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokan in Chinishpur area of sadar upazila around 3:45 pm on Thursday.

Suddenly, a group of the JCD opened fire on the procession, said Mayeen Uddin, a former joint convenor and post-deprived member in the new committee.

Sadek suffered bullet injuries in his forehead while Ashraful in his thigh, he said, adding that they were first rushed to Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to critical condition.