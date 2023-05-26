Another JCD man injured in Narsingdi factional clash dies

Another Chhatra Dal activist, who was shot and injured during a factional clash between two groups in Narsingdi Sadar upazila, has died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 22. Physicians declared him dead at 9:30 am on Friday, said police.
Earlier, Sadekur Rahman Sadek, 32, the former joint convener of district unit JCD, died after he suffered injuries in his forehead on Thursday. Confirming the matter, inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body of the deceased has been kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy. The matter has been reported to the local police station.
A 71-member committee of the JCD district unit was announced around four months ago. Several clashes occurred between the office bearers of the newly formed committee and those who were deprived in the committee.
The deprived JCD men brought out a procession, in favour of a district BNP programme scheduled to be held on 27 May near the house of the BNP’s joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokan in Chinishpur area of sadar upazila around 3:45 pm on Thursday.
Suddenly, a group of the JCD opened fire on the procession, said Mayeen Uddin, a former joint convenor and post-deprived member in the new committee.
Sadek suffered bullet injuries in his forehead while Ashraful in his thigh, he said, adding that they were first rushed to Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital due to critical condition.