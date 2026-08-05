Tourist dies at five-star hotel swimming pool in Cox's Bazar
A tourist has died after entering the swimming pool of a five-star hotel in the Marine Drive area of Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.
The incident occurred yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, the hotel Baywatch on Inani Beach in the upazila.
The tourist had entered the pool with his family members. Police suspect that he died of a heart attack.
The deceased tourist was Miraj Ahmed (38), who was from Munshiganj.
Witnesses said that he became unconscious after entering the swimming pool. The hotel authorities later rescued him and took him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.
According to the hotel authorities, Miraj Ahmed had travelled from Munshiganj to Cox's Bazar on Monday with his wife and children for a two-day trip.
They then checked into the Baywatch Hotel in Inani. At around 3:00 pm yesterday, he entered the swimming pool with his family members.
However, after a while, he became unconscious. He was rescued and taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.
Md Atikur Rahman Majumder, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station, told Prothom Alo that Miraj Ahmed lost consciousness after suffering cardiac arrest while swimming in the pool.
After speaking with the family members, police learned that Miraj Ahmed had been suffering from heart disease. An unnatural death case has been filed with Ukhiya Police Station in connection with the incident.
Following an application by the family, the body was handed over to them today without an autopsy, he added.