Tourist dies at five-star hotel swimming pool in Cox's Bazar

A tourist has died after entering the swimming pool of a five-star hotel in the Marine Drive area of Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

The incident occurred yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, the hotel Baywatch on Inani Beach in the upazila.

The tourist had entered the pool with his family members. Police suspect that he died of a heart attack.

The deceased tourist was Miraj Ahmed (38), who was from Munshiganj.