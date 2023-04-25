Fire at Teknaf Rohingya camp

A fire broke out at Rohingya camp no. 21 in Cox's Bazar’s Teknaf upazila on Monday night, reports UNB.

The fire broke out at Chakmarkhul-21 camp of Palongkhali union of Teknaf around 9:00 pm, police said.

Confirming the fire, sub-inspector (SI) Rokunazzaman at Whykong police outpost said two units of Fire Service and Civil Defence are currently working to douse the fire.