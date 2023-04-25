Fire at Teknaf Rohingya camp

A fire broke out at Rohingya camp no. 21 in Cox's Bazar’s Teknaf upazila on Monday night, reports UNB.
The fire broke out at Chakmarkhul-21 camp of Palongkhali union of Teknaf around 9:00 pm, police said.
Confirming the fire, sub-inspector (SI) Rokunazzaman at Whykong police outpost said two units of Fire Service and Civil Defence are currently working to douse the fire.
“The intensity of the fire is very high. We can’t provide any other information right now,” he said.
Deputy secretary and additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner Md Shamsud Douza said the intensity of the fire is increasing.
“Four more fire service units from Cox's Bazar and Ramu on the way to help douse the fire,” he said.