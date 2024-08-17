Govt declares to punish fake freedom fighters
Any fake freedom fighters identified will be punished for ‘deceiving’ the state, says Bir Protik Faruk E Azam, the adviser to the liberation war affairs and disaster management ministries.
He made the remarks at a press briefing at the Chattogram Circuit House regarding the city's law and order situation on Saturday, reports BSS.
“Scrutinising the list of freedom fighters, we can see the reality of what happened. They have become freedom fighters in many forms and ways,” said Faruk.
“We will examine the issue (fake freedom fighters) and those who are genuine freedom fighters will remain on the list. The fake ones will be dropped. Many of them should be punished for deceiving the state. I have asked the ministry to look into the reality of the situation,” he added.
Later, the adviser visited the burnt Kotwali police station and talked to the policemen. He also sought cooperation from locals to normalise the activities of the police stations.
Chattogram metropolitan police commissioner Saiful Islam, deputy commissioner Abul Basar Fakhruzzaman and other senior officials of different law enforcement agencies were present on the occasion.