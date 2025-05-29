A spotted deer wanders in tidal waters of Nijhum Dwip

A spotted deer was seen moving about freely and calmly along the road submerged by rising tidal water.

After a video of the scene was shared on social media platform Facebook, many people began asking: How did the deer get there? What will happen to it if the tide rises further?

The scene was from Nijhum Dwip in Hatiya, Noakhali. A resident of the island recorded the video on Thursday morning and posted it online. Upon investigation, it was found that due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, tidal water had flooded the roads in the Namar Bazar area of Nijhum Dwip. The deer was seen roaming in that water.

Officials from the forest department take care of the deer. It usually stays under the forest department’s office near the Namar Bazar area of the island. Tourists visiting the island often take pictures with it.