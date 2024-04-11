Shat Gambuj Mosque sees huge crowds at Eid jamaat
The historic Shat Gambuj Mosque in Bagerhat has witnessed a huge turnout of worshippers during the prayer of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The jamaat took place at 7:30am, with participation of more than 5,000 people from near and far. There were two more Eid jamaats at the mosque at 8:00 am and 8:30.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, principal of Bagerhat Alia Madarasa, led the first as well as the main prayer. The jamaats were followed by special prayers for the peace and prosperity of the nation and the global Muslim community.
People from different parts of the district and beyond started coming to the mosque early in the morning. The authorities arranged two pandals outside the mosque, to accommodate the huge number of people.
Members of the police, ansar, and rapid action battalion (RAB) were deployed to maintain law and order situation on the occasion.
Maulana Ramiz Uddin, who joined the jamaat from Fakirhat upazila, said, “The Shat Gambuj Mosque has an emotional appeal among us. I feel really good to offer prayers here. The management was also good.”
According to the department of archaeology, an estimated 10,000 worshippers partook in the three the Eid prayers.
Khalid Hossain, deputy commissioner of Bagerhat, lauded the worshippers' cooperation during the Eid jamaats. Members of law enforcement agencies and the archaeology department were deployed to avoid any untoward situation.