Rashtra Sanskar Andolon activist arrested on allegation of hurting religious sentiment

According to police, Pritom shared a quote of Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto on Facebook on 7 July. His post created unrest as screenshots of the post became widespread.
Sharing the screenshot of Pritom’s post on his Facebook wall, a local Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader on 29 August asked the authorities to take action against him.
On August 31, some local people brought out a procession demanding the arrest of Pritom, after which he went into hiding.
Mahbub Alam Bhuiyan, a BCL activist, filed a case against Pritom last week. Based on that police made the arrest, said Humayun Kabir, inspector (investigation) of Sreemangal police station.