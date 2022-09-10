Local News

Digital Security Act

Rashtra Sanskar Andolon activist arrested on allegation of hurting religious sentiment

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police have arrested a youth on allegations of hurting religious sentiments under the Digital Security Act (DSA) in Moulvibazar on Friday evening, reports news agency UNB.

The youth has been identified as Pritom Das, an activist of an organisation called Rashtra Sanskar Andolon (Movement to reform the state).

According to police, Pritom shared a quote of Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto on Facebook on 7 July. His post created unrest as screenshots of the post became widespread.

Sharing the screenshot of Pritom’s post on his Facebook wall, a local Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader on 29 August asked the authorities to take action against him.

On August 31, some local people brought out a procession demanding the arrest of Pritom, after which he went into hiding.

Mahbub Alam Bhuiyan, a BCL activist, filed a case against Pritom last week. Based on that police made the arrest, said Humayun Kabir, inspector (investigation) of Sreemangal police station.

