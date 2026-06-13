Had supporters not been there, things could have taken a different turn: Cricketer Nayeem

“When they forced me into a CNG autorickshaw, I was very scared. If the 100 to 120 supporters who gathered there hadn’t been present, the incident would have been different. I especially want to thank them. When the police took me to Khulshi Police Station, I reached out to them. The supporters also came to Khulshi Police Station from Lalkhan Bazar with me at night so the police couldn’t try anything else. ”

Cricketer Nayeem Hasan shared these remarks during a press conference held at his own house in Faridapara, Bahaddarhat, Chattogram city today, Saturday afternoon, while recounting the events of Friday night.

Demanding the highest punishment for those involved in the incident, Nayeem said, "I have taken measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. It will benefit at least 10 people. I live a simple life. On the day of the incident, the police did not search my belongings in the CNG (autorickshaw). I would have allowed it if they wanted to. When they put me in the CNG, I had no idea they would strangle me. That time, I was really scared. Later, at the station, I showed them even the pin that was with me. "