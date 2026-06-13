Assaulted and dragged to police station
Had supporters not been there, things could have taken a different turn: Cricketer Nayeem
“When they forced me into a CNG autorickshaw, I was very scared. If the 100 to 120 supporters who gathered there hadn’t been present, the incident would have been different. I especially want to thank them. When the police took me to Khulshi Police Station, I reached out to them. The supporters also came to Khulshi Police Station from Lalkhan Bazar with me at night so the police couldn’t try anything else. ”
Cricketer Nayeem Hasan shared these remarks during a press conference held at his own house in Faridapara, Bahaddarhat, Chattogram city today, Saturday afternoon, while recounting the events of Friday night.
Demanding the highest punishment for those involved in the incident, Nayeem said, "I have taken measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. It will benefit at least 10 people. I live a simple life. On the day of the incident, the police did not search my belongings in the CNG (autorickshaw). I would have allowed it if they wanted to. When they put me in the CNG, I had no idea they would strangle me. That time, I was really scared. Later, at the station, I showed them even the pin that was with me. "
Nayeem stated, “The call from BCB President Tamim Iqbal Bhai helped. When he was talking to the OC, I wanted to speak, but the OC signaled me to remain silent. ”
Mentioning that he is mentally upset, Nayeem told the journalists, “I want to be alone for a while. ”
After he returned from the Premier League match in Dhaka, Nayeem was reportedly assaulted and harassed at Lalkhan Bazar, Chattogram city on his way home last Friday night. He also reported being harassed at the police station afterward.
Nayeem Hasan told journalists at the police station on Friday night that he arrived at Chattogram airport from Dhaka on a night flight.
He had set off towards home from there in an autorickshaw. As they descended from the expressway into Lalkhan Bazar area, the police signaled the autorickshaw to stop. They took the vehicle’s documents from the driver.
Then, sub-inspector (SI) Shafiqul Islam of Khulshi Police Station and police informant Sohel allegedly took Nayeem Hasan out of the vehicle and beat him with sticks and pipes.
At one point, they took Nayeem to the police station in an autorickshaw, where he reported further harassment. Later, due to the intervention of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, Nayeem was released from the station.
The two police members suspended for this incident are SI Shafiqul Islam and Constable Md Russel Chowdhury of Khulshi Police Station.
Earlier, on Friday night, they were withdrawn from Khulshi Police Station and attached to the Dampara Police Lines of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).
Meanwhile, CMP Commissioner has stated that the police informant Sohel has also been detained regarding this incident.
For the allegations of assault, two individuals, including a sub-inspector, have been temporarily suspended.
Concurrently, CMP has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident. CMP Commissioner Hasan Md Shawkat Ali provided this information to journalists during his visit to Nayeem Hasan’s house on Saturday afternoon.