Upazila boat ambulance lies abandoned, never put into service
The upazila’s only boat ambulance, launched in 2022 to ensure the quick transport of patients to hospitals via waterways, now lies abandoned on the bank of a canal.
Though it appears functional from the outside, it has no engine, and other essential parts have been stolen.
In the four years since its inauguration, it has not been used even once to carry patients.
The ambulance is lying in a derelict state beside the Centre Canal near Alexander Bazar in Ramgati upazila of Lakshmipur.
The boat ambulance, named Swapnojatra, was purchased in 2022 for people living in the remote char areas of the upazila. Around Tk 300,000 was spent on it.
According to sources at the upazila administration, the ambulance was purchased under an initiative by the district administration. Although it was inaugurated in 2022, no driver was recruited at the time. As a result, while lying unused, many of its parts were stolen.
Char Abdullah union parishad Chairman Kamal Uddin Monju said that due to various constraints, including the lack of a driver, the ambulance could not be made operational from the outset. As a result, people in the char areas are being deprived of their basic right to medical services.
Residents frequently suffer due to the absence of the boat ambulance service. On 8 April this year, a family in Char Abdullah faced such a situation. A child, Md Mamun, had been suffering from severe abdominal pain since morning.
Medicines from nearby primary healthcare centres did not help. Neighbours then advised taking him to a hospital. However, no boat was available for four hours. Eventually, a small boat was found, and he was taken to the upazila health complex.
The boat ambulance has never been used. I have not seen it carry a single patient even for a dayZakir Hossain
Describing the incident, neighbour Saiful Islam said Mamun’s condition suddenly became critical—he was not even able to respond. Everyone became anxious, but with no transport available, the family was helpless. After much difficulty, he was finally taken to the hospital and is now doing relatively well.
Mamun’s father, Zakir Hossain, who earns his livelihood by fishing in the river, said, “The boat ambulance has never been of any use to people. I have not seen it carry a single patient even for a day.”
Local residents said several thousand people live in Char Abdullah, Chargazaria, and nearby char areas of Ramgati. Their communication depends entirely on waterways. During the monsoon, connectivity between villages becomes almost completely cut off. In emergencies, traveling to Ramgati costs Tk 4,000 to Tk 5,000 by rented trawler.
Locals allege that due to poor planning and lack of supervision, the boat ambulance initiative failed from the beginning. As a result, people in char areas are being deprived of emergency healthcare. Although it was not used as an ambulance, local Awami League leaders initially used the boat. Following criticism, the then Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) recovered it and left it in the canal.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nilufa Yasmin said the matter has come to their attention. They will investigate why it has remained nonfunctional for so long and will take necessary steps quickly to ensure that people in char areas are not deprived of emergency medical services.