Upazila boat ambulance lies abandoned, never put into service

The upazila’s only boat ambulance, launched in 2022 to ensure the quick transport of patients to hospitals via waterways, now lies abandoned on the bank of a canal.

Though it appears functional from the outside, it has no engine, and other essential parts have been stolen.

In the four years since its inauguration, it has not been used even once to carry patients.

The ambulance is lying in a derelict state beside the Centre Canal near Alexander Bazar in Ramgati upazila of Lakshmipur.

The boat ambulance, named Swapnojatra, was purchased in 2022 for people living in the remote char areas of the upazila. Around Tk 300,000 was spent on it.

According to sources at the upazila administration, the ambulance was purchased under an initiative by the district administration. Although it was inaugurated in 2022, no driver was recruited at the time. As a result, while lying unused, many of its parts were stolen.

Char Abdullah union parishad Chairman Kamal Uddin Monju said that due to various constraints, including the lack of a driver, the ambulance could not be made operational from the outset. As a result, people in the char areas are being deprived of their basic right to medical services.