“Will I have to live without my mother?”: 4-year-old Maimuna asks her father

Ever since their mother’s death, the two older daughters have spent their days in tears. While the eldest daughter Miftahul Jannat weeps silently, the second daughter Maimuna Jannat frequently breaks down into loud sobs. Over and over, she asks her father, "Will I have to live without my mother?"

Monirul Islam has no answer to his daughter's question. He is also devastated by his wife's death. Whenever Meherun's name comes up, he silently wipes away his tears.

During a visit to their home at around 4:30 pm on Monday, Monirul was seen sitting inside the house while his two daughters, Miftahul and Maimuna, were in the courtyard. Relatives were coming and going, stopping along the way to gently pat the girls on the head.