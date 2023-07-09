Worker dies as chemical gallon explodes in Keraniganj factory

A worker died and two others were injured as a chemical gallon exploded in south Keraniganj on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Yasin, 23, while the injured are Md Rabbi, 26, and Bipu Kumar Pipu, 25, reports UNB.
Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of South Keraniganj Police Station, said the incident happened at Moss Design and Manufacturing Factory in front of Banagram Bara Mosque of Teguria Union under the police station.
The chemical gallon fell while unloading from the pickup and exploded, killing Yasin on the spot.
Two others injured in the incident have been sent to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment, added the police official.