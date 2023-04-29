Fire breaks out at tyre warehouse in Chattogram, train communication suspended

A fire breaks out in a tyre warehouse in Dewanhat Bridge area of Chattogram city at around 1:00 pm on Saturday.
Seven units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence have been deployed to douse the fire.
The train communication from Chattogram railway station have been suspended as a precaution.
According to the control room of the railway, the fire broke out near the railway track. Therefore, the train communication from Chattogram has been called off for the time being on security ground.
The Chattogram-bound Sonar Bangla Express from Dhaka was scheduled to arrive at this time.
However, the train was halted at the Chattogram Cabin Junction, a kilometre away from the railway station.
Besides, the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Express and Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express have not left the station either.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Chattogram railway station master Jafar Alam said, “A tyre warehouse in Dewanhat Bridge area has caught fire. The warehouse is near the railway track. The train movement has been stopped due to the fire. The Mahanagar Express and Bijoy Express will be delayed.”
“On security ground, the Sonar Bangla Express has been parked at the Junction Cabin. The train service will resume only after the fire is brought under control,” he added.
The Chattogram fire service said that a total of seven units of fire-fighters have been sent to the spot.