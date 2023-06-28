15 stranded students rescued from Mirsarai fountain after 999 call

Police have rescued 15 tourists, who remained stranded in the fountain area of Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram district on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.
On Tuesday morning, 15 students of different universities including Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) , Chattogram Medical College, Dhaka University, Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU), Khulna Agriculture University and Green Herald School and College went to Sonaichhari hill to see fountain at Wahedpur union of the upazila and got struck due to rain, said Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Mirsarai police station.
It was difficult for them to walk on foot on the road as it gets slippery, said Ayon Chowdhury, a student of BUET.
“We all are friends as we were the students of St Placid's School & College in Chattogram. During the Eid holiday we made a plan to go to Mirsarai to see the fountains,” he added.
Later, they made a phone call to the national emergency number 999 and sought help.
After getting their phone call, police and fire service men rescued them in the evening.
All of them were handed over to their families, said the OC.