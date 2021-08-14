2 detained over murder of BNP leader in Noakhali

His body was handed over to his family on Saturday noon after an autopsy at Noakhali General Hospital where he breathed his last Friday.
Officer-in-Charge of Shudharam model police station Md Shahed Uddin said the two suspects were held during drives Friday and they were being interrogated.
Brother of the deceased Aminul Haque will be filing a case with the police station against 40 people, he said.
Police are conducting drives at Noakhali and Lakshmipur district to nab the others involved in the murder.
Aminul said a few days ago Harun's son Sazib locked horns with some local goons. They were allegedly ruling party activists.
As a fallout of this event, 15-20 armed youths patrolled the entire area on Friday looking for Sazib.
At one stage, they found Harun, who was also out in search of his son for his safety.
Harun was first shot and then attacked with sharp weapons.
Two of Harun's associates were also wounded badly during the attack. One of them was his nephew Ramiz Uddin, 25.