2 detained over murder of BNP leader in Noakhali

His body was handed over to his family on Saturday noon after an autopsy at Noakhali General Hospital where he breathed his last Friday.

Officer-in-Charge of Shudharam model police station Md Shahed Uddin said the two suspects were held during drives Friday and they were being interrogated.

Brother of the deceased Aminul Haque will be filing a case with the police station against 40 people, he said.



