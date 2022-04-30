2 die in Dinajpur lightning strike

Sheikh Kamal Md Hossain, In-charge of Khansama police station, said Shah Alam died along with his two cows by the lightning strike while milking them at his yard around 9:30 am. His wife sustained injuries from the lightning and was admitted to a local hospital.
Meanwhile, Mazeda died as she was struck by lightning while working in the yard of her house, he said.
Talha Bin Jashim, senior station officer of Dinajpur Fire Service and Civil Defence said, "Fire tenders have cleared uprooted trees from several roads in Khansama upazila and Birganj upazila since morning to allow transport movement. The trees fell down when a nor’wester swept over the area from 3:00-7:00 AM on Saturday."