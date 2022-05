Two siblings were charred to death when a fire broke out in their house at Bir Narayanpur village in Senbag upazila of Noakhali district on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Noman, 7, and Mahi, 3, two children of Iqbal Hossain of the village.

Iqbal Hossain Patwari, officer-in-charge of Senbag Police Station, said the fire broke out at the house of Iqbal from an earthen stove around 11:30 am as Iqbal’s wife was preparing their lunch.