2 policemen withdrawn over ‘extortion’ in Chuadanga

According to sources, Rocky and Sahajul detained four local youths Wednesday night on narcotics charges and later let them go after taking Tk 20,000 each from their families.
Shariful Islam, Sajal, Shafi and Rana claimed that they were framed by the police.
When the information created a buzz on Thursday, Rocky and Mandal returned the money to the families that night.
However, they were withdrawn to Chuadanga police line from their position at Hasdah police outpost after senior police officers came to know about the allegations.
Although Jibannagar police station officer in charge (OC) Abdul Khaleq confirmed the withdrawal, he said,” Why they were withdrawn is still not known.”
Chuadanga superintendent of police Jahidul Islam said the two policemen had been withdrawn because they were being ‘unprofessional’.