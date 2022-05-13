20 injured in Magura clash

What started as a mere altercation between Sezan, 14, son of Shahid Molla, and Akher Sheikh, 35, over the teen plucking a mango from a tree on public land soon turned into a violent clash between two groups.
Injured Sezan and his uncle Hashem Molla told UNB that Akher and his associates vandalised their houses and attacked ten of their family members with sharp weapons.
Of the injured, Shaheb Molla, 37, Chanchal Molla, 30, Mofiz Molla, 29, Arif Molla, 33, Shahid Molla, 25, Shohag, 45, Ariful Molla, 25, and Mala Begum have been admitted to Magura Sadar Hospital.
Akher Sheikh, on the other hand, alleged that the members of the other group attacked them and ten of his men sustained injuries in the clash.
Pritam Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Sreepur police station said “We have not received any complaint in this regard yet. We will take action once a complaint is lodged.”