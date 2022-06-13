Nearly 200,000 families suffering from financial hardship

Woodcutters, honey collectors, fishermen and others in seven districts -- Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Barguna, Jhalakathi and Patuakhali -- along the Sundarbans have been passing idle time without work due to the ban.

During a recent visit to the Sundarbans, the UNB correspondent learnt that many people living on fishing, cutting wood, and collecting honey from the Sundarbans have been facing acute food crisis and living on either starving or half-fed.

Bawals (wood collectors), fishermen and Mowals (honey collectors) said they need assistance from the government or they would die from starvation.

MA Hasan, assistant director of Sundarbans West zone (Satkhira range), said the forest department is enforcing a 93-day ‘Sundarbans Rest zone’ till 31 August and during the period, no one will be allowed to enter the forest.