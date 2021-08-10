21 more die at RMCH Covid-19 unit

Ten of the deceased were the residents in Rajshahi, four each from Naogaon and Pabna, two from Chapainawabganj and one from Natore districts, he said.
“Among the deaths, five tested positive for Covid-19, 14 had symptoms of novel coronavirus infection and two had post-covid-19 complexities,” he said, adding ten of them were aged above 61, seven between 41 and 50 and three between 31 and 40.
Some 43 more patients were admitted to the designated Covid wards of the hospital afresh during the time, taking its number to 380, including 197 tested positive for Covid-19, against 513 beds.
Another 20 patients are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Forty-four other patients returned home after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said the infection rate has declined in Rajshahi to some extent compared to the previous day.
A total of 88 people were found positive for Covid-19 after testing 381 samples in Rajshahi's two laboratories on Monday, showing 23.10 per cent positivity rate.
The positivity rate was 27.25 per cent on Sunday, 34.63 per cent on Saturday, 30.21 per cent on Friday, 23.82 per cent on Thursday, 23.89 per cent on Wednesday and 24.93 per cent on Tuesday.