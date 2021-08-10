21 more die at RMCH Covid-19 unit

Ten of the deceased were the residents in Rajshahi, four each from Naogaon and Pabna, two from Chapainawabganj and one from Natore districts, he said.

“Among the deaths, five tested positive for Covid-19, 14 had symptoms of novel coronavirus infection and two had post-covid-19 complexities,” he said, adding ten of them were aged above 61, seven between 41 and 50 and three between 31 and 40.

Some 43 more patients were admitted to the designated Covid wards of the hospital afresh during the time, taking its number to 380, including 197 tested positive for Covid-19, against 513 beds.