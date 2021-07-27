21 more die of Covid at RMCH

Hospital director brigadier general Shamim Yeazdani said of the deceased, seven were from Rajshahi, one from Chapainawabganj, three from Natore, four from Naogaon, five from Pabna, and one from Jhenaidah district.
Shamim said that 55 people have been admitted to the coronavirus unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, some 40 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery during the period.
Besides, some 399 people are currently undergoing treatment in the 513-bed coronavirus unit of the hospital.
RMCH has been one of the most stretched hospitals in the country during the second wave of Covid-19, particularly since the latter part of May when the deadly Delta variant of the virus was identified in multiple samples of Rajshahi division.