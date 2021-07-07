Local News

22 more people die of Covid-19 in Khulna

Prothom Alo English Desk
Khulna is now the worst coronavirus-affected district in the country. In the past 24 hours, as many as 22 people died of Covid-19, the highest single-day death toll so far in the district, officials said on Wednesday, UNB reports.

While 21 of them died of Covid-19, the remaining one showed symptoms of the virus infection.

Of the deceased, 10 people died at the dedicated Covid-19 facility of Khulna Medical College and Hospital, five at the corona unit of Khulna General Hospital, five at the Gazi Medical College Hospital, and two at Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital, said Suhas Ranjan Haldar who kept record on Covid-19 death in Khulna.

Besides, 189 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Of them, 116 people are getting treatment in the red zone of the hospital, 34 in the yellow zone and 19 in the ICU, said Suhas.

Gazi Mizanur Rahman, owner of Gazi Medical College Hospital, said some 131 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Moreover, 65 people are currently undergoing treatment at the corona unit of Khulna General Hospital, said the hospital’s spokesperson Kazi Abu Rashed.

Prakash Chandra Debnath, spokesperson for Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital, said, "Currently 43 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital, including nine in the ICU."

