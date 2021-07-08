22 more people die of Covid in Khulna

An officer of Khulna Coronavirus Dedicated Hospital Suhas Ranjan Haldar said of the nine people, eight died of Covid-19 while another died with Covid symptoms.
Besides, a total of 193 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Of them, some 129 people are getting treatment in the red zone of the hospital, 25 in the yellow zone, 19 in ICU (intensive care unit), and 20 in HDU (high deficiency unit), he added.
Some 32 people have been admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours, while 51 were discharged from the hospital, Suhas said.
Gazi Mizanur Rahman, owner of Gazi Medical College Hospital, said that eight people have died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. "Besides, some 124 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital," he said.
Kazi Abu Rashed, spokesman for the coronavirus unit of Khulna General Hospital, said that some 18 people have been admitted to the hospital in 24 hours while 13 patients have been discharged post-recovery.
Chandra Debnath Shekhar, spokesman for Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital, said that 43 patients are currently being treated at the hospital and of them 10 are in the ICU.