22 more people die of Covid in Khulna

As many as 22 people have died of Covid-19 at four different hospitals in Khulna district in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday, reports UNB.

While nine people died at the dedicated Covid facility of Khulna Medical College and Hospital, two succumbed to the virus at the coronavirus unit of Khulna General Hospital, eight at the Gazi Medical College Hospital and three at Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialised Hospital.