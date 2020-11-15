25 female Jamaat activists held for ‘planning sabotage’

In an overnight drive, police arrested 25 female activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami from Jhaudia Bazar in Kushtia on Saturday night, reports news agency UNB.

Acting on tip off, a team of police conducted a drive in Jhaudia mosque area and arrested the 25 activists while holding a clandestine meeting, said Mostafizur Rahman Ratan, officer-in-charge of Islamic University police station.

Police arrested them on charge of planning acts of sabotage, the OC added.

A case was filed in this connection.

