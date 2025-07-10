Heavy rain, upstream water trigger floods in 30 Feni villages

District administration officials have given the responsibility of monitoring in six upazilas of the district, he said, adding that he is constantly monitoring the affected areas.

Although the rainfall has decreased somewhat, water is entering the junction of the Bangladesh-India tie-dam at a high speed, flooding vast areas of the two upazilas.

Local met office officer-in-charge Mojibur Rahman said 539 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in the district in 48 hours from 9:00 am on Monday to 9:00 am on Wednesday.

The highest rainfall in the country, 440 millimeters, was recorded in Feni from 6:00 pm on Monday to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, he said.

However, there has been heavy to moderate rainfall since the night. 198 millimeters of rainfall was recorded from 12:00 pm on Tuesday to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, he said adding this has also reduced the water level in the river a little.

Feni Municipality Administrator and Deputy Director of Local Government Department Golam Mohammad Baten said that due to the decrease in rainfall, the water in Feni town area has receded from the main roads. However, the low-lying areas of the town are still submerged in water. Cleanliness workers are working round the clock.