Heavy rain, upstream water trigger floods in 30 Feni villages
Flood control dams of Muhuri, Kahua and Silonia rivers have eroded at least 15 points due to three days of continuous rain and onrush of upstream water from the Indian hills, causing floods in 30 villages of Parshuram and Fulgazi upazilas of the district.
Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam said at least 15 villages in Parshuram and 13 in Fulgazi of the district have flooded. A total of 131 shelters have been opened in the two upazilas while more than 1,200 people and more than 200 cattle have already taken shelter in shelters as necessary food has been arranged for them.
He also said that a control room has opened in the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the emerging situation.
District administration officials have given the responsibility of monitoring in six upazilas of the district, he said, adding that he is constantly monitoring the affected areas.
Although the rainfall has decreased somewhat, water is entering the junction of the Bangladesh-India tie-dam at a high speed, flooding vast areas of the two upazilas.
Local met office officer-in-charge Mojibur Rahman said 539 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in the district in 48 hours from 9:00 am on Monday to 9:00 am on Wednesday.
The highest rainfall in the country, 440 millimeters, was recorded in Feni from 6:00 pm on Monday to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, he said.
However, there has been heavy to moderate rainfall since the night. 198 millimeters of rainfall was recorded from 12:00 pm on Tuesday to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, he said adding this has also reduced the water level in the river a little.
Feni Municipality Administrator and Deputy Director of Local Government Department Golam Mohammad Baten said that due to the decrease in rainfall, the water in Feni town area has receded from the main roads. However, the low-lying areas of the town are still submerged in water. Cleanliness workers are working round the clock.
According to Water Development Board sources, the water level at the Parashuram gauge station of the Muhuri River was 6.97 meters at 6:00 am on Tuesday and 13.85 meters at 8:00 pm.
The danger level is 12.55 meters. During this time, the water has increased by about seven meters. This means that the water has flowed 130 centimeters above the danger level.
Due to the water flowing above the danger level for a long time, flood water has entered the Parshuram upazila through the junction of the Bangladesh-India tie dam at zero point on the right bank of the Muhuri River.
Flood control dams on both banks of the Muhuri River have eroded at 10 places in Parashuram Upazila.
Water Development Board Executive Engineer Akhtar Hossain Majumder told BSS that the flood control dam has been damaged due to the strong flow of water from upstream India. The flood water has started receding gradually, he said, adding that the water level was 13.31 meters at 9:00 am. The water has been flowing 60 centimeters above the danger level since noon.
Superintendent of Police Md. Habibur Rahman said a control room has been opened at the office of the Superintendent of Police. Police personnel are on alert in all police stations of the district, he said, adding that he visited the affected areas along with the Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday night.
Volunteer organiser Osman Gani Russell said that several teams of volunteers from the district are already stationed in Fulgazi and Parashuram. They are working to rescue flood victims and remove goods. Besides, volunteers are also working at the district headquarters.