Chhatra Dal leader's 'torture cell' found in Mymensingh

Md Jewel Mia said he was somewhat acquainted with Hizbul and would occasionally chat with him. One day, when he entered the small room, he was suddenly locked inside. He was held from 5:00pm to 11:00pm. Later, when Russel called Jewel’s phone, Hizbul asked Russel to come over as well. Jewel’s cousin Ruhul was also brought in. All three were then detained and beaten.

Md Russel Mia alleged, “He called me there by phone, then locked me up and beat me. He demanded Tk 40,000 as extortion and beat me while trying to record a video. Eventually, I agreed to pay Tk 10,000, and only then was I released. Before letting me go, he warned me not to tell anyone. We want justice — why were we beaten and tortured like this?”

Although Ruhul Amin could not be found in the area, his wife, Taslima Akter, said her husband was beaten and then forced to make a confession over the phone, acknowledging that he owed Hizbul Tk 50,000. Now, the family is living in fear.

Mozammel Sarkar, a local activist of the union Jubo Dal, said, "What was seen in the video is horrific. People were locked in a room, beaten while loud music played — like something from the Middle Ages. Police broke the lock of the ‘torture cell’ and found various tools used for beatings, along with non-judicial stamp papers. People were brought there, held hostage, and forced to sign documents indicating large sums of money owed. If someone refused to pay the extortion, he would beat them — he didn’t listen to anyone. Almost everyone in the area has suffered abuse at his hands, but no one speaks out out of fear. He even has videos on his TikTok account showing himself with local weapons."