Man drowns in tidal surge in Maheshkhali, low-lying areas flooded
A man drowned in tidal surge in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox’s Bazar, amid a low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal.
The incident took place at the Ghatibhanga area of Kutubjom union around 1:00pm on Thursday. The deceased is Danu Mia, 40, son of Nur Hossain from the area.
According to locals, Danu Mia was returning home from the Ghatibhanga market when he was swept away by the tidal surge. Locals rescued him and rushed him to the emergency ward of Maheshkhali upazila health complex, but the on-duty physician pronounced him dead.
Officials at the meteorological department said tidal water rose by three to four feet above the normal level in the afternoon, due to the inclement weather. Low-lying areas of Kutubjom, Dhalghat, and Matarbari unions in the upazila have been flooded.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Maheshkhali upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Hedayet Ullah said tidal water levels have risen more than usual in coastal areas. Amidst this, Danu Mia drowned while returning home this afternoon.