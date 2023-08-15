Cox’s Bazar: Man dies in clash over janaza of Sayedee

A man has died during a clash with the police over holding a gayebana janaza for Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee in Chakaria upazila in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Namarchiringa area of Chakaria municipality around 4:00 pm. Jamaat claimed that the police shot the man – Forkanur Rahman, 50, son of late Fazlur Rahman – dead, but the police refuted the claim.