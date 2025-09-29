Madrasah student missing for 9 days in Habiganj, family deeply concerned
Before leaving home, he told his mother he was going out for work. Since then, 14-year old madrasah student Iftikhar Ahmed from Habiganj has not returned.
He has now been missing for nine days and his family continues their search with growing anxiety.
Police confirmed that Iftikhar Ahmed, son of Shahan Ahmed and Mahmuda Akhter of Habiganj, left home at noon on 20 September and did not return.
He is an eighth grader tudent at Darul Ulum Qawmi Madrasah in Habiganj town.
After searching in several possible locations without success, his mother filed a general diary (GD) at Habiganj Sadar Model police station on 21 September.
Speaking about her son’s disappearance, Mahmuda Akhter said, “That day my son left home saying he was going to work. We thought perhaps he went to meet a friend. When he did not return at night, we became worried. We searched in many places but found no trace of him. I lodged a GD at the police station. But my concern is that while we are trying our best, the police are not doing much.”
According to the GD, missing Iftikhar Ahmed is 5 feet 5 inches tall. At the time of leaving home, he was wearing an olive-coloured full-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and a cap.
Speaking about this, officer-in-charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Model police station, Shahabuddin Shahin, told Prothom Alo, “The boy’s mother has filed a GD. We are working according to the information provided. The family has been advised to seek police assistance immediately if any lead is found.”