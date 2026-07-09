5 killed in landslides while asleep in Bandarban’s Lama

Five members of two families were killed in separate landslides in the same area of Lama Upazila in the hill district of Bandarban while they were asleep early on Thursday.

The victims included a man, his wife and their five-year-old son from one family, and a man and his wife from another.

Bandarban Superintendent of Police Md Wahabul Islam Khandaker confirmed the deaths to Prothom Alo on Thursday morning.