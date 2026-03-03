Father returns home with 6 body parts of his deceased son

The police have handed over six pieces of the body of Obaidullah, also known as Badol, to his family after completing the post-mortem.

The body was handed over from the morgue of Dhaka Medical College today, Tuesday, at 3:30 PM.

The police have not yet been able to recover one piece of Obaidullah's body (the chest part).

Considering the condition of the body, the autopsy was completed without this piece, according to the family.