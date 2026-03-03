Father returns home with 6 body parts of his deceased son
The police have handed over six pieces of the body of Obaidullah, also known as Badol, to his family after completing the post-mortem.
The body was handed over from the morgue of Dhaka Medical College today, Tuesday, at 3:30 PM.
The police have not yet been able to recover one piece of Obaidullah's body (the chest part).
Considering the condition of the body, the autopsy was completed without this piece, according to the family.
Last Thursday night, after murdering Obaidullah, his body was cut into seven pieces and dumped in various places. Last Friday and Saturday, police recovered two hands, two legs, and a head from Nayapaltan, Gulistan, and Kamalapur in the capital.
Through fingerprint collection, the identity of these body parts was confirmed to be Obaidullah's. In this incident, the police have arrested a roommate named Shahin. Based on the information he provided, the different parts of the body were recovered.
Obaidullah, 30, was the son of farmer Hamid Mia from Tatarakandi village, Sadarchar Union, Shibpur Upazila, Narsingdi.
Among two brothers and two sisters, Obaidullah was the eldest. The locals knew him as Badol.
This morning, Obaidullah's father Hamid Mia, uncle Mojibur Rahman, and younger brother Jalil Mia went to the morgue to collect the body. After the autopsy and handover, they returned home with Obaidullah's body in a refrigerated vehicle at around 5:45 PM.
The deceased's uncle Mojibur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “We have returned home with six pieces of the body. The chest part is yet to be recovered. The police have informed us that they are still trying to recover that piece. After the Maghrib prayer, that is, after Iftar, a funeral prayer will be held at the Eidgah field adjacent to our house, and he will be buried in the local cemetery.”
The family's eldest son Obaidullah, after completing HSC, had attempted but failed to go abroad to alleviate the family's financial difficulties.
About two years ago, he started working in a hotel in the 300 Feet area of the capital. He lived in a shared flat with several co-workers from the hotel.
Some time later, Obaidullah changed his profession and became a marketing officer at a homeopathic medicine company.
He last visited home on 11 February. He returned to Dhaka the next day after voting.