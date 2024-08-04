Two die from bullet wounds, 50 injured in Munshiganj
Two people have been shot dead and 50 others injured in clashes between the activists and leaders of Awami League and the protestors centering the non-cooperation movement in Munshiganj on Sunday.
Chases and clashes between two sides started at the supermarket area of the city at around 10:00am.
The identity of the deceased couldn't be known immediately. They are between 22-25 years of age.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 11:45am, Munshiganj general hospital superintendent Abu Hena Jamal said around 25 to 30 people with bullets have been brought to the hospital between 10:00am to 10:30am. Of them, two were dead. After providing primary treatment, the injured have been sent to different hospitals in Dhaka.
The anti-discrimination student movement on Saturday announced a one-point demand seeking resignation of the government. As part of this, the platform called for an all-out non-cooperation movement. The protestors take position in different areas of the Munshiganj town in the morning.
The protestors clash with the leaders and activists of Awami League at the supermarket area of the city. At the time, chase and counter-chase took place between two sides. Several motorcycles were torched. Police fired teargas shells to control the situation.
Several protesting students said they were taking position peacefully at different areas of the town in the morning. At the time, leaders and activists of Awami League, Chhatra League and Jubo League started assaulting them.
Later, they started bringing out a procession. Law enforcers were nearby. All of a sudden, they were shot at and attacked. Around 40 to 50 people received bullet injuries.
Munshiganj additional police super Thandar Khairul Hasan, speaking to Prothom Alo, said clashes took place between two sides since morning.
When asked about the casualties, he advised to get information from the hospital.