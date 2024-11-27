30 detained in connection with killing of lawyer, attacking law enforcers
Thirty persons were detained for their alleged involvement in the murder of a lawyer and carrying out attacks on the law enforcement members near a Chattogram court from Kotwali areas in the port city Tuesday night.
Joint forces conducted the raid and detained the people.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) additional deputy commissioner (Media) Kazi Md Tarek Aziz confirmed Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning about the detention.
He said they have been crosschecking information regarding the 30 people and taking preparations to file cases in connection with the murder of a lawyer and attacking the law enforcement agency members.
On Tuesday afternoon, lawyer Saiful Islam was hacked to death in the Rangam Cinema Hall area during a clash. He was an assistant public prosecutor. At least 37 people including 10 police members were injured in the clash.
Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, who was arrested in a sedition case, was denied bail in a court in Chattogram around 12:30 pm.
When he was being taken to the prison from the court, his followers blocked the prison van, and started demonstrating there.
The prison van could not leave the court premises despite the combined efforts of the police, BGB, and army members to clear its way.
Around 2:45 pm, they fired sound grenades, launched tear gas shells, and used batons to disperse the demonstrators. It led to spells of chases between the two sides.
When the prison van was eventually leaving the premises around 3:00 pm, the followers of Chinmoy engaged in a clash with the police members and lawyers.
Md Hasan, a lawyer who witnessed the incident, said the demonstrators hacked lawyer Alif on the spot during the chases and clashes between the two sides. He was later taken to the hospital.
The police arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday afternoon and brought him to Chattogram.
On 31 October, Firoz Khan, general secretary of the Chandgaon Mohra ward BNP in Chattogram, filed the sedition case against Chinmoy Krishna and 19 others at Kotwali police station.
Firoz Khan was later released from the BNP.