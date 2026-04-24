No one seeking to destabilise the country will be spared: Finance Minister

Earlier, he attended the formal inauguration of Saraswati Gyan Mandir, built as the central temple of Chittagong University, where he was chief guest.

“There are always some unruly people in society who create disorder. They do not belong to any party as such. There are always some reckless individuals in society. Bangladesh’s laws will take appropriate action against them. No one has any scope to go beyond the law,” the finance minister said.

“We are making it clear there is no room anywhere for politicisation. I said in my speech just now that no outsiders should be allowed to enter the university. Students should study here; there is no scope for politicisation on campus,” he told the media.