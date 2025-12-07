Freedom fighter, wife found dead at their Rangpur home

The bodies of a freedom fighter and his wife covered with blood have been recovered from their residence in Taraganj, Rangpur.

Police carried out the recovery from their home in Uttar Rahimapur area of Kursha Union in the upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased are freedom fighter Jogesh Chandra Roy, 75 and his wife, Subarna Roy, 60.

At around 7:30 am today, Sunday, neighbours climbed into the house using a ladder after receiving no response despite repeated calls.

After collecting the key to the main door and unlocking it, they discovered the body of Jogesh Chandra Roy covered with blood, in the dining room and that of Subarna Roy in the kitchen. Police arrived shortly thereafter.