Freedom fighter, wife found dead at their Rangpur home
The bodies of a freedom fighter and his wife covered with blood have been recovered from their residence in Taraganj, Rangpur.
Police carried out the recovery from their home in Uttar Rahimapur area of Kursha Union in the upazila on Sunday morning.
The deceased are freedom fighter Jogesh Chandra Roy, 75 and his wife, Subarna Roy, 60.
At around 7:30 am today, Sunday, neighbours climbed into the house using a ladder after receiving no response despite repeated calls.
After collecting the key to the main door and unlocking it, they discovered the body of Jogesh Chandra Roy covered with blood, in the dining room and that of Subarna Roy in the kitchen. Police arrived shortly thereafter.
Deepak Chandra Roy, the caretaker of the house, stated that his family has been responsible for maintaining the house of Jogesh Chandra Roy for the past 40 to 50 years.
As usual, he went there to work on Sunday morning. When no one had come out of the house by 7:00 am, he grew suspicious. Receiving no response despite calling out, he informed the neighbours.
They entered the house using a ladder and found no one inside the rooms. Upon opening the door to the dining room, they discovered the body of Jogesh Chandra Roy and the body of his wife in the kitchen.
According to local residents and community representatives, the deceased, Jogesh Chandra Roy, was a teacher. He retired in 2017 as the headteacher of a government primary school.
He had two sons. His elder son, Shoven Chandra Roy, resides in Joypurhat, while his younger son, Rajesh Khanna Chandra Roy, serves in the police in Dhaka. The couple would live alone at their village home.
At around 10:00 am today, Sunday, the scene was crowded with people from nearby areas following news of the killings. Police, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Monabbir Hossain and freedom fighter commander Ali Hossain arrived on site.
Sub-inspector Abu Chaiyum of Taraganj police station stated that preliminary findings suggest the couple were killed by hitting on their heads. An investigation is under way to uncover the motive behind the incident.