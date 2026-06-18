Over 100 workers fall ill after drinking water at garment factory
More than 100 workers fell ill after drinking water at a garment manufacturing factory in the Chandra area of Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Thursday.
Authorities admitted the affected workers to Kaliakair upazila Health Complex and several other hospitals. The incident occurred at a factory, Dressmen Limited, in the morning.
According to workers and factory management sources, employees drank water supplied by the factory after reporting for duty in the morning.
Shortly afterwards, many began experiencing symptoms including vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, weakness, and breathing difficulties. As the number of affected workers increased rapidly, concern spread throughout the factory.
Factory authorities subsequently arranged for the affected workers to receive treatment at Kaliakair upazila health complex, as well as various private hospitals and clinics.
Several affected workers alleged that the factory’s water had an unpleasant odour. They said they began feeling unwell shortly after drinking it. The number of affected workers gradually rose to more than 100.
Atiqul Islam, assistant general manager (Administration) of Dressmen Limited, said, “So far, 40 to 50 workers have fallen ill. We arranged medical treatment for them immediately after receiving the information. We believe that continuous rainfall since Monday caused waterlogging in the surrounding areas. The workers may have consumed water from taps that had been submerged, and they subsequently became ill after reporting for work this morning. We have not found any problem with the factory’s water supply.”
Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kaliakair police station, said, “We deployed police officers to the factory after receiving reports that several workers had fallen ill after drinking water. The affected workers are receiving medical treatment. According to the attending physicians, those who became ill are currently out of danger.”