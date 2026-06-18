Over 100 workers fall ill after drinking water at garment factory

According to workers and factory management sources, employees drank water supplied by the factory after reporting for duty in the morning.

Shortly afterwards, many began experiencing symptoms including vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, weakness, and breathing difficulties. As the number of affected workers increased rapidly, concern spread throughout the factory.

Factory authorities subsequently arranged for the affected workers to receive treatment at Kaliakair upazila health complex, as well as various private hospitals and clinics.

Several affected workers alleged that the factory’s water had an unpleasant odour. They said they began feeling unwell shortly after drinking it. The number of affected workers gradually rose to more than 100.