People will not allow Awami League in politics anymore: Home Minister

The people of the country will never allow Awami League to practice politics again, said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.

He made the statement as the chief guest while addressing the 104th annual religious conference of Al-Jamiatul Islamia Azizul Uloom Babunagar Madrasa in Fatikchhari, Chattogram, ahead of Jummah prayers on Friday. The second day of the conference was presided over by Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari, Ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh.

In his address, the home minister said, "We agree on one point. The people of this country will never again allow those who carried out mass killings, shed the blood of religious scholars for 16 long years and turned mosques into places of bloodshed to engage in politics. We want to take the country out of the state governance policies of fascist Sheikh Hasina and restore the spirit of the Liberation War and the country's previous state policies. We will once again incorporate firm faith and trust in Almighty Allah into the Constitution’s preamble and the principles of state governance."