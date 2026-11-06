People will not allow Awami League in politics anymore: Home Minister
The people of the country will never allow Awami League to practice politics again, said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.
He made the statement as the chief guest while addressing the 104th annual religious conference of Al-Jamiatul Islamia Azizul Uloom Babunagar Madrasa in Fatikchhari, Chattogram, ahead of Jummah prayers on Friday. The second day of the conference was presided over by Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari, Ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh.
In his address, the home minister said, "We agree on one point. The people of this country will never again allow those who carried out mass killings, shed the blood of religious scholars for 16 long years and turned mosques into places of bloodshed to engage in politics. We want to take the country out of the state governance policies of fascist Sheikh Hasina and restore the spirit of the Liberation War and the country's previous state policies. We will once again incorporate firm faith and trust in Almighty Allah into the Constitution’s preamble and the principles of state governance."
The home minister continued, "We have been freed from the hands of anti-Islamic forces. Over the past 16 to 17 years, nearly 3,000 people have been victims of enforced disappearance and torture. I was one of them. People have faced oppression and torture in various ways. We want to restore the dignity we have lost."
Salahuddin Ahmed said those who were doing politics in the name of religion had no connection with Islam through their actions. They were only creating disorder in the country. He called for governing the state and conducting politics by following the fundamental principles of Islam.
Referring to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, the home minister said people had suffered for a long time because of injustice, misrule and corruption. He also remarked that even someone like Khaleda Zia had to die without receiving proper medical treatment.
On Awami League's return to politics, Salahuddin Ahmed said those who had stood against democracy and fled the country in the face of the mass uprising will not be allowed to engage in politics in Bangladesh again.
Speaking about the July mass uprising and the July Charter, the home minister said the government is committed to implementing the charter formulated through the election. At the same time, Islamic values will be reflected in the Constitution, he added.
Addressing ongoing demonstrators, he said, "To those creating confusion in the name of protests, I want to say, criticise us, but let it be constructive criticism. You can cooperate with the government, but do not conspire against the people of the country."
The home minister added, "We want to keep this country united and achieve economic development and prosperity, increase exports, create employment and generate electricity in every sector. We will gradually move towards prosperity, taking everyone along. The economic condition of the people of this country must improve. The living standards of all religious scholars and students of Qawmi madrasas must also improve."
State Minister for Religious Affairs Shamim Kaiser Lincoln, local Member of Parliament Sarwar Alamgir, Raozan MP Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury, Rangunia MP Hummam Quader Chowdhury, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Zahidul Islam Miah and Chattogram Superintendent of Police Masud Alam, among others, were present on the occasion.