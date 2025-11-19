Fire breaks out at Gazipur coil factory
A fire has broken out at a coil-manufacturing factory owned Standard Finis Oil Company Limited in the Shirirchala area of Gazipur Sadar upazila. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. today, Wednesday.
Seven units of the Fire Service were working to control the blaze. As of 2:30 p.m., the fire had not yet been brought under control.
According to the Fire Service and locals, the fire started in the warehouse of the Finis coil factory, soon engulfed other parts of the factory, filling the entire area with thick black smoke. Initially, two fire service units arrived at the scene, but as the situation worsened, five more units were added.
Mohammad Mamun, deputy director of Gazipur Fire Service, said that multiple units are actively working to bring the fire under control.