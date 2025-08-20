Maulana Bhashani Bridge over Teesta opens to traffic

The long-cherished Maulana Bhashani Bridge over River Teesta opened to traffic on Wednesday, amid festive mood of the residents of Haripur in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha district.

Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan officially inaugurated the bridge at the Haripur end in Gaibandha after cutting a ribbon.

The inauguration of the bridge, a long-cherished dream of residents in the Teesta river basin, especially those from the char (river island) areas of Gaibandha, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat, turned the day into a celebration.