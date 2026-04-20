Prime Minister Tarique Rahman reaches Bogura

Sujan Mahmud said that after resting at the Circuit House, the prime minister will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the District Bar Association at the District Judge Court premises at 11:00 am. He will also formally launch the nationwide e-bail bond (online bail submission) system at the conference room of the District and Sessions Judge.

At 11:30 am, the prime minister will arrive at the Bogura Municipal Building to unveil the plaque of the ‘Bogura City Corporation’.

He will then travel by road to his ancestral home in Bagbari village under Gabtoli upazila. At 12:45 pm, he will visit the Ziaur Rahman Gram Hospital and inaugurate a measles–rubella vaccination campaign.