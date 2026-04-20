Prime Minister Tarique Rahman reaches Bogura
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Bogura today, Monday, on an official visit. He set out for Bogura by road at 6:10 am from his residence in Gulshan, Dhaka, and reached the Bogura Circuit House at 9:58 am. On arrival, deputy commissioner of Boigura Toufiqur Rahman welcomed the prime minister with flowers.
This is Tarique Rahman’s first visit to his home district Bogura since assuming office as prime minister. His wife, Zubaida Rahman, is accompanying him on the visit. The prime minister’s deputy press secretary Sujan Mahmud confirmed these details.
Sujan Mahmud said that after resting at the Circuit House, the prime minister will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the District Bar Association at the District Judge Court premises at 11:00 am. He will also formally launch the nationwide e-bail bond (online bail submission) system at the conference room of the District and Sessions Judge.
At 11:30 am, the prime minister will arrive at the Bogura Municipal Building to unveil the plaque of the ‘Bogura City Corporation’.
He will then travel by road to his ancestral home in Bagbari village under Gabtoli upazila. At 12:45 pm, he will visit the Ziaur Rahman Gram Hospital and inaugurate a measles–rubella vaccination campaign.
At 1:30 pm, the prime minister will formally launch a family card distribution programme at Bagbari Shaheed Zia Degree College ground. At 1:45 pm, he will inaugurate the excavation work of the Choukirdah canal flowing beside Bagbari village. After visiting his ancestral home ‘Ziabari’, he will return to Bogura by road at 2:30 pm.
At 4:00 pm, the prime minister will address a public rally as the chief guest at the historic Altafunnesa Playground in Bogura town, organised by the district BNP.
At 5:45 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Bogura Press Club building. He will also inaugurate the reconstruction work of the Baitur Rahman Central Mosque. At 6:00 pm, he will depart for Dhaka by road. On his way back, he will have a short stopover at the Rural Development Academy (RDA) in Bogura.